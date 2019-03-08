E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
A12 partially blocked after car hits central reservation

PUBLISHED: 12:13 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 30 September 2019

The A12 in Martlesham is backed up after a car hit the centeral reservation.

One lane of the A12 is blocked after a car collided with the central reservation near Martlesham.

The police were initially called at 11.30am today to reports that the northbound carriageway was completely blocked after a car had hit the central barriers.

The car ended up across both lanes and the road was closed temporarily while officers cleared the scene, however one lane remains closed.

Traffic is building between the Martlesham roundabout on the A12 and the Woodbridge roundabout while officers wait for the vehicle to be recovered.

There are also queues on the A1214 coming out of Ipswich in the lead up to the A12 roundabout.

It is understood that there were no injuries as a consequence of the crash.

