Long delays on A12 after lorry breaks down at Copdock roundabout

PUBLISHED: 14:49 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 10 October 2019

The breakdown is causing standstill traffic back to the sliproad to the village of Copdock on the A12 northbound Picture: NSRAPT

The breakdown is causing standstill traffic back to the sliproad to the village of Copdock on the A12 northbound Picture: NSRAPT

NSRAPT

A broken down HGV is causing heavy traffic on the Copdock roundabout near Ipswich.

Suffolk Constabulary were called to the scene of the breakdown at about 1.10pm after reports of a lorry blocking the northbound carriageway.

Police have closed one lane of the road while officers wait for a recovery vehicle to collect or repair the broken down HGV.

The northbound carriageway is experiencing long delays back to the slip road towards the village of Copdock.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted to say: "We're currently down to one lane on the A12 northbound at Copdock Interchange, Ipswich, due to a broken down HGV and are currently awaiting mechanics to come and repair it.

"Please expect delays."

