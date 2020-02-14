A12 blocked near Copdock Interchange after two vehicle crash

The A12 is partially blocked northbound following a crash between a Range Rover and a Vauxhall Astra (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A stretch of the A12 near the Copdock Interchange is partially blocked following a crash between a Range Rover and a Vauxhall Astra.

Police were called to the scene 100 yards from the interchange around 2pm Friday, February 14.

The collision has left the northbound carriageway partially blocked, with traffic building heavily as a result.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed no one involved has suffered any injuries.

Police remain at the scene.