A12 partially closed after car hits tree near KFC

The A12 is partially closed at Martlesham Heath after a car collided with a tree.

Suffolk police were called at 3.50pm today following reports that a car had left the road.

The incident took place near the BT roundabout with Anson Road and Eagle Way.

The road has now been closed northbound while officers deal with the scene.

It is understood that no one was hurt in the collision.

The AA are reporting that the collision happened near KFC.

Traffic is now backing up to the A12 roundabout with Gloster Road. There is also traffic on the southbound carriageway near the crash.

Officers are advising that drivers should avoid the area while they clear the area.