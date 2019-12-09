E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

A12 partially closed after car hits tree near KFC

PUBLISHED: 16:34 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 09 December 2019

The A12 is closed northbound in Martlesham Heath near KFC. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 is closed northbound in Martlesham Heath near KFC. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

The A12 is partially closed at Martlesham Heath after a car collided with a tree.

Suffolk police were called at 3.50pm today following reports that a car had left the road.

The incident took place near the BT roundabout with Anson Road and Eagle Way.

The road has now been closed northbound while officers deal with the scene.

You may also want to watch:

It is understood that no one was hurt in the collision.

The AA are reporting that the collision happened near KFC.

Traffic is now backing up to the A12 roundabout with Gloster Road. There is also traffic on the southbound carriageway near the crash.

Officers are advising that drivers should avoid the area while they clear the area.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Woman attacked pub staff after being asked to leave, court hears

The Farmhouse pub in Kesgrave Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Tories ahead in Ipswich in 2019 General Election campaign

Conservative Tom Hunt is ahead according to our survey. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fears of scarlet fever outbreak after 14 cases reported in a week

Laura Hutton, of Bury St Edmunds, with her son Kylan Downey who caught scarlet fever Picture: LAURA HUTTON

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Woman attacked pub staff after being asked to leave, court hears

The Farmhouse pub in Kesgrave Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Tories ahead in Ipswich in 2019 General Election campaign

Conservative Tom Hunt is ahead according to our survey. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fears of scarlet fever outbreak after 14 cases reported in a week

Laura Hutton, of Bury St Edmunds, with her son Kylan Downey who caught scarlet fever Picture: LAURA HUTTON

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

A12 partially closed after car hits tree near KFC

The A12 is closed northbound in Martlesham Heath near KFC. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

No plans to close Orwell Bridge, Highways England says

There no plans to close Orwell Bridge this morning due to wind, Highways England has said Picture: ARCHANT

Family’s tribute to ‘wonderful’ father as they honour his last wish

Matthew Clark was a keen sailor and a long time member of the Aldeburgh Yacht Club. Picture: FRED CLARK

Why can’t Greater Anglia’s new trains cope with leaves on the line?

A new Stadler train at Felixstowe station - but at present they are being replaced by buses. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists