A12 reopened after fuel spill from motorbike crash

PUBLISHED: 21:35 12 July 2020 | UPDATED: 22:30 12 July 2020

The A12 northbound by the Seckford Hall Hotel and Spa is closed while Suffolk Highways remove a fuel spill after a collision with a motorbike earlier this evening. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The A12 northbound by the Seckford Hall Hotel and Spa is closed while Suffolk Highways remove a fuel spill after a collision with a motorbike earlier this evening. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The A12 northbound carriageway has been reopened after a fuel spill when motorbike crashed on a roundabout.

Suffolk police were called at 7.20pm this evening to reports that a motorbike had been involved in a single vehicle collision on the A12 roundabout between the Seckford Hall Hotel and Spa and the police headquarters in Martlesham.

The motorist has no significant injuries and police closed the northbound carriageway as there was fuel on the road.

Suffolk Highways attended the incident to remove the spill from the road and the road was reopened by 10.30pm.

