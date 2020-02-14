E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Woman arrested after Copdock crash

PUBLISHED: 18:09 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:09 14 February 2020

The A12 by the Copdock Interchange was partially blocked by a collision between two cars and one of the drivers has now been arrested for failing a breath test. Picture: ARCHANT

A woman has been arrested after allegedly failing a roadside breath test following an accident at Copdock on the A12/A14.

Suffolk police were called to the incident at around 2pm on Friday February 14, after a Range Rover and Vauxhall Astra were involved in a collision.

The northbound carriageway was partially blocked by the accident however the road has now been cleared.

Police conducted a roadside breathalyser test and a woman in her 50s was arrested at the scene.

There were no injuries from the collision however traffic built up heavily in the area.

