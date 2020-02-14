Woman arrested after Copdock crash
PUBLISHED: 18:09 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:09 14 February 2020
A woman has been arrested after allegedly failing a roadside breath test following an accident at Copdock on the A12/A14.
Suffolk police were called to the incident at around 2pm on Friday February 14, after a Range Rover and Vauxhall Astra were involved in a collision.
The northbound carriageway was partially blocked by the accident however the road has now been cleared.
Police conducted a roadside breathalyser test and a woman in her 50s was arrested at the scene.
There were no injuries from the collision however traffic built up heavily in the area.
