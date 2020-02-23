E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Serious road traffic collision closes A12 near Copdock Interchange

PUBLISHED: 21:53 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 22:55 23 February 2020

The A12 is closed after a serious road traffic collision Picture: ARCHANT

The A12 is closed after a serious road traffic collision Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Police and fire crews have been called to a serious collision on the A12 northbound the Copdock Interchange.

Emergency services were called to the collision just before 9.30pm on Sunday.

The road is currently closed northbound between J32B and J33 while the incident is dealt with.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that two cars had been involved in the incident.

The southbound side of the carriageway has also been closed while the air ambulance landed to help treat one person who had been travelling in the cars.

It is unclear at this time as to the nature of this injury.

The spokesman said that he believed that the southbound side of the road would re-open once the air ambulance had moved but said it was unclear when the northbound side would re-open.

A number of cars were believed to be stuck within the closed area of the road.

Highways England said on Twitter that those stuck should wait instruction from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing before moving their vehicle.

A diversion is now in place.

Drivers should exit the A12 at J32B and follow the B1113 through Copdock and Washbrook to the roundabout with the A1071.

Take the 3rd exit and follow A1071 to junction with the A1214 then turn right and follow A1214 to Copdock Mill.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue are also at the scene of the collision with four appliances attending from Ipswich East, Princes Street, Holbrook and Framlingham.

