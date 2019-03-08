Fire at side of A12 near Copdock causing traffic delays

Fire crews are battling a blaze at the side of the A12 near the Copdock interchangePicture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

A set of trees on fire at the side of the A12 near the Copdock interchange is causing delays.

Smoke has been blowing across both carriageways as a result of the fire, prompting the fire service to call the police.

Police have made the decision to close lane one of the southbound carriageway, but expect to re-open it soon. As a result, traffic is moving slow in both directions before junction 55 of the A14.

The fire is said to have broken out shortly before 1pm, with two crews from Ipswich East and Hadleigh being sent to battle the blaze.

Traffic maps show heavy traffic leading towards junction 32B of the A12.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.