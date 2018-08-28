Police search near Copdock Interchange for suspected illegal immigrants who escaped from lorry

The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout.Stock image Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Police officers are searching the area around the Copdock Interchange after reports that six suspected illegal immigrants got out of a lorry.

Suffolk police were called to the area just before 2pm on Friday, November 30 after reports that six people had left a lorry which was travelling northbound on the A12.

A spokesman for the force said: “Officers attended the scene and are currently searching the nearby area.

“Immigration enforcement officials have also been notified.”

Police now believe that they may have located two people in connection with the incident.

The lorry, which had stopped in lane one initially, has now been moved to a layby.

More to follow.