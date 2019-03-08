Partly Cloudy

A12 Copdock double roundabout to be closed for emergency repairs

PUBLISHED: 16:03 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 21 June 2019

Traffic on the A12 at Copdock. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Traffic on the A12 at Copdock. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A double roundabout on the A12 is to be shut for emergency repairs this evening (Friday, June 21).

Suffolk Highways, which maintains the majority of the county's road network, has announced that the double roundabout at Copdock will be closed between 7.30pm and 11pm to allow the emergency repairs to take place.

The works are taking place after the rush hour, when most of the traffic should have subsided - but cars using the route will be diverted around the works through the village of Bentley.

Suffolk Highways wrote on Twitter: "The double roundabout leading to London Road, (Former A12) #Copdock including #A12 Bentley slip road will be closed on 21 June between 7.30pm and 11pm, for emergency repairs. Please follow the diversion. #Suffolk."

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Argos announces closure of Ipswich store

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

‘Dark cloud’ of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Crane alight at Felixstowe Port

Crews rushed to secure the Port of Felixstowe after a crane caught fire Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘Times are changing’ – Could this water park rival the high street?

The team at Suffolk Water Park have ambitious plans for the future. From left to right: Kelvin Watt, Gianni Falcucci, Stuart Mill and Becky Eaks Picture: RACHEL EDGE

