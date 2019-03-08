A12 Copdock double roundabout to be closed for emergency repairs

A double roundabout on the A12 is to be shut for emergency repairs this evening (Friday, June 21).

Suffolk Highways, which maintains the majority of the county's road network, has announced that the double roundabout at Copdock will be closed between 7.30pm and 11pm to allow the emergency repairs to take place.

The works are taking place after the rush hour, when most of the traffic should have subsided - but cars using the route will be diverted around the works through the village of Bentley.

Suffolk Highways wrote on Twitter: "The double roundabout leading to London Road, (Former A12) #Copdock including #A12 Bentley slip road will be closed on 21 June between 7.30pm and 11pm, for emergency repairs. Please follow the diversion. #Suffolk."