Crash on A12 near Copdock interchange causes heavy delays
PUBLISHED: 12:18 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 21 September 2020
Archant
Heavy traffic is building up on the A12 approach to the Copdock interchange after a crash between two cars and a trailer.
The incident was reported shortly after 11.50am today (Monday, September 21).
The two cars and a trailer were involved in a crash in queuing traffic and officers are on their way to the scene.
Heavy traffic has built up on the A12 as a result.
Another crash was reported at 11.45am today in London Road, Ipswich, on the northbound lane, after two vehicles collided.
Officers have arrived at the scene.
