Crash on A12 near Copdock interchange causes heavy delays

Oficers have been called to two car crashes in Ipswich in the space of 10 minutes and traffic is mounting on the A12. Picture: Archant Archant

Heavy traffic is building up on the A12 approach to the Copdock interchange after a crash between two cars and a trailer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident was reported shortly after 11.50am today (Monday, September 21).

The two cars and a trailer were involved in a crash in queuing traffic and officers are on their way to the scene.

Heavy traffic has built up on the A12 as a result.

Another crash was reported at 11.45am today in London Road, Ipswich, on the northbound lane, after two vehicles collided.

Officers have arrived at the scene.