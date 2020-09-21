E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Crash on A12 near Copdock interchange causes heavy delays

PUBLISHED: 12:18 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 21 September 2020

Oficers have been called to two car crashes in Ipswich in the space of 10 minutes and traffic is mounting on the A12. Picture: Archant

Heavy traffic is building up on the A12 approach to the Copdock interchange after a crash between two cars and a trailer.

The incident was reported shortly after 11.50am today (Monday, September 21).

The two cars and a trailer were involved in a crash in queuing traffic and officers are on their way to the scene.

Heavy traffic has built up on the A12 as a result.

Another crash was reported at 11.45am today in London Road, Ipswich, on the northbound lane, after two vehicles collided.

Officers have arrived at the scene.

Crash on A12 near Copdock interchange causes heavy delays

