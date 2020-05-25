One lane blocked on A12 after crash

Police are responding to an accident on the southbound A12 near Martlesham. Picture: GOOGLE Archant

An accident is blocking one lane of the southbound carriageway of the A12 near Martlesham.

Police are attending an accident involving two vehicles.

It is partially blocking one lane of the southbound carriageway.

No injuries have been reported.