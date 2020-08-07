E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Trailer overturns on A12 roundabout causing long delays

PUBLISHED: 09:18 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:27 07 August 2020

A trailer has rolled on the A12 roundabout at Martlesham. Picture: NSRAPT

A trailer has rolled on the A12 roundabout at Martlesham. Picture: NSRAPT

Archant

A trailer has overturned on the A12 at Martlesham Heath causing long delays.

The incident happened at around 8am this morning on the Martlesham Heath roundabout on the A12, near to the BP petrol station.

A tractor was travelling along the road when a trailer attached to the back overturned.

It is not known if the trailer was carrying a load at the time of the incident.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team are advising drivers that delays are expected along the road throughout the morning.

You may also want to watch:

The trailer is blocking the outside lane of the roundabout, just before the turning onto the northbound carriageway.

Officers are on scene and have blocked off an area of the road while they wait for recovery.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Family concerned for welfare of missing Ipswich teenager

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Poundland goes ‘into hibernation’ at Ipswich’s Sailmakers centre

Poundland opened a Pep & Co department in its Sailmakers store in 2017. Picture: POUNDLAND/SAILMAKERS

Ipswich bar ‘disappointed’ at picture showing lack of social distancing in queue

A crowd of

Travellers return to field near Ipswich school

Travellers have set up in the park near Westbourne Academy. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family concerned for welfare of missing Ipswich teenager

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Poundland goes ‘into hibernation’ at Ipswich’s Sailmakers centre

Poundland opened a Pep & Co department in its Sailmakers store in 2017. Picture: POUNDLAND/SAILMAKERS

Ipswich bar ‘disappointed’ at picture showing lack of social distancing in queue

A crowd of

Travellers return to field near Ipswich school

Travellers have set up in the park near Westbourne Academy. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Trailer overturns on A12 roundabout causing long delays

A trailer has rolled on the A12 roundabout at Martlesham. Picture: NSRAPT

‘He probably turned down more lucrative offers to play here’ - Town target Keogh signs for MK Dons

Former Derby County captain Richard Keogh has signed for MK Dons. Picture: MK DONS

How you can help the Ipswich Star keep our community together and informed

The Star is committed to bringing you the latest news and important information

Man jailed for attacking girlfriend

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

‘An absolute disgrace’ - £2.5m League One salary cap set to be voted through today despite opposition from ‘big clubs’

The EFL is set to vote on a League One salary cap today. Photo: Archant/PA