A trailer has overturned on the A12 at Martlesham Heath causing long delays.

The incident happened at around 8am this morning on the Martlesham Heath roundabout on the A12, near to the BP petrol station.

A tractor was travelling along the road when a trailer attached to the back overturned.

It is not known if the trailer was carrying a load at the time of the incident.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team are advising drivers that delays are expected along the road throughout the morning.

The trailer is blocking the outside lane of the roundabout, just before the turning onto the northbound carriageway.

Officers are on scene and have blocked off an area of the road while they wait for recovery.