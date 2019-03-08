E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rush hour collision causing delays on A12

PUBLISHED: 17:03 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 30 October 2019

Police are at the scene of a collision on the A12 this evening Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING

Police are at the scene of a collision on the A12 this evening Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING

Archant

There are warnings of delays this evening after a collision closed one of the A122.

You may also want to watch:

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and armed policing team are attending the collision between Foxhall and Sevenhills.

A lorry is understood to be involved in the collision.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed policing said on Twitter that traffic was slow but that recovery vehicles were on the way

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Beach Street boutiques, cafes and leisure plan submitted for Felixstowe seafront

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Beach Street boutiques, cafes and leisure plan submitted for Felixstowe seafront

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Assaulted officer helped catch fleeing biker despite suspected broken leg

Benjamin Howlett failed to stop for police after riding a scrambler motorbike on the pavement, without insurance, without a proper licence and while in possession of cannabis Picture: GOOGLE

Man charged with murder of Joe Pooley

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Popular Waterfront café closing after death of founder

Alexia McEwen and Anna Matthews at the La Tour Cycle Cafe in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager arrested after class A drugs found near Ipswich church

A teenager has been arrested after class A drugs were found in Waterloo Road near All Saint's Church. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour collision causing delays on A12

Police are at the scene of a collision on the A12 this evening Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists