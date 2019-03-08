Rush hour collision causing delays on A12
PUBLISHED: 17:03 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 30 October 2019
There are warnings of delays this evening after a collision closed one of the A122.
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and armed policing team are attending the collision between Foxhall and Sevenhills.
A lorry is understood to be involved in the collision.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed policing said on Twitter that traffic was slow but that recovery vehicles were on the way