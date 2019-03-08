Partly Cloudy

Car collides with rubbish as lorry sheds load on A12

PUBLISHED: 18:18 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:18 22 July 2019

Waste material fallen from a lorry on the A12 is said to have caused an accident near Capel St Mary Picture: GREGG BROWN

Archant

A car has crashed with a pile of waste that fell from a lorry onto the A12.

The lorry, heading southbound from Ipswich towards Colchester, is said to have shed its load around 4.40pm today near Capel St Mary.

The load, which a police spokesman described as "waste materials", spread across the carriageway, causing a collision with a passing car.

Police were called to the scene to aid in the clean up of the rubbish, with the road cleared shortly before 5.15pm.

Thankfully, the driver of the car is not said to have suffered any injuries.

Traffic maps provided by the AA show traffic is currently coping well in the area, although all carriageways around the Copdock Interchange are experiencing rush hour delays.

