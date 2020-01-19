A12 closed by police to release horses from broken down trailer

The A12 has been closed northbound at Martlesham while police deal with a broken down horse trailer.

Police were first alerted to the incident at 12.15pm, although the road had remained open.

At 2.30pm, police closed the road to allow the horses to be released from inside.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing two police cars blocking the northbound carriageway.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said they expect the closure to last no more than 20 minutes.