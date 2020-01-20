Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS ANDREW DANIELS

Drivers have been 'amused' after an image of a giant male genitalia was constructed using tyres on the A12 at Martlesham Heath.

Andrew Daniels was driving along the A12 when he spotted the rude message, which shows a male genitalia next to a four-letter word.

The message - which Andy believes is around 50ft long - has been created using tyres on top of an irrigation reservoir, between the BP garage and Foxhall Roundabout.

"It must have taken a while," said Andrew, who spotted the image at around 9.30am this morning and turned around to take a second glance.

"It was amusing," he said.

"I think some kids have been having some fun. We had to do two passes as we couldn't believe what we had seen."

It is not yet clear how long the message has been there.