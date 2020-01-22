E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
A12 reopens after Copdock crash

PUBLISHED: 19:16 22 January 2020

Suffolk police are at the scene of a collision on the A12 near the Copdock Interchange Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 northbound at Copdock has cleared following an earlier crash.

The collision happened on the northbound carriageway shortly before 6pm, near the Copdock Interchange with the A14.

One lane of the road wass closed while vehicles involved awaited recovery.

In a tweet, Suffolk police said: "Due to an RTC on the A12 northbound there will be delays, please avoid the area if you can,"

The road was cleared by 7pm.

