A two-car crash on the A12 northbound, just half a mile away from the Copdock interchange, has forced police to close a lane of the busy road.

The incident happened at 8.55am this morning and rush hour traffic has steadily built up while the lane is closed.

A silver Ford Fiesta was one of the cars involved and has sustained serious damage.

Recovery has been called and there were no injuries.