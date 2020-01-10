E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Crash between two cars near A12 Copdock interchange

PUBLISHED: 09:49 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:49 10 January 2020

The collision happened on the A12 half a mile away from the Copdock interchange. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The collision happened on the A12 half a mile away from the Copdock interchange. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A two-car crash on the A12 northbound, just half a mile away from the Copdock interchange, has forced police to close a lane of the busy road.

The incident happened at 8.55am this morning and rush hour traffic has steadily built up while the lane is closed.

A silver Ford Fiesta was one of the cars involved and has sustained serious damage.

Recovery has been called and there were no injuries.

