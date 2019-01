Emergency repairs to close part of A12 at Seven Hills interchange

The A12 Seven Hills interchange will be partly closed tonight as emergency repair work is carried out.

The interchange will be closed from the A14 Foxhall eastbound to Felixstowe Road between 7pm and 1am.

Suffolk Highways are advising drivers to take a diversion route round the area.

More information about the diversion route can be found on roadworks.org.