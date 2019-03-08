Ladders fall on A12, causing delays

A set of ladders have been cleared from the A12 at Seven Hills Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Ladders obstructing the carriageway are causing delays on the A12.

Police were called to the scene of the obstruction at Seven Hills shortly after 3pm, where they arrived to find the set of ladders blocking lane one near the junction with the A14.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called at 3.02pm to reports of ladders in the road on the A14 at Seven Hills.

"The carriageway was cleared by 3.21pm."

Thankfully, the ladders did not lead to any accidents.