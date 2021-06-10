News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Car on its side after crash on A12 near Martlesham

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:07 AM June 10, 2021    Updated: 8:36 AM June 10, 2021
The collision occurred in the village of Norton Picture: ARCHANT

One lane is closed on the A12 after the crash near Martlesham - Credit: Archant

A crash on the A12 near Martlesham has left a car on its side - blocking one lane of traffic.

Police were called to the scene by ambulance crews at around 7.10am today (Thursday, June 10). 

One person has suffered minor injuries, but a spokesperson for Suffolk police said the casualty was conscious and breathing. 

Three fire crews were also dispatched from Ipswich East, Woodbridge and Princes Street to help assist at the scene. 

One lane is closed in the southbound direction as emergency services deal with the incident, with delays expected.

Suffolk Live
Martlesham News

