18-mile diversion in place as A120 shut

PUBLISHED: 11:15 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 18 January 2019

A hydraulic fluid spillage had closed the westbound carriageway on a section of the A120 Picture: GREGG BROWN

A hydraulic fluid spillage had closed the westbound carriageway on a section of the A120 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Archant

A lorry has struck a barrier on the A120 spilling hydraulic fluid over the road and closing a seven-mile stretch of the westbound carriageway between Horsey Cross and Little Bentley.

Jimmy Goddard was stuck in the traffic near Great Bently and had to reverse out the roadworks to take the A133 towards Colchester Picture: JIMMY GODDARDJimmy Goddard was stuck in the traffic near Great Bently and had to reverse out the roadworks to take the A133 towards Colchester Picture: JIMMY GODDARD

Westbound traffic is currently at a standstill following the accident, which happened near Great Bentley, at 9.45am today.

The road remains closed while Highways England work to clean up the spillage and drivers are being warned the closure is expected to stretch into the afternoon.

Drivers stuck in the traffic had to reverse out of a single lane surrounded by roadworks to access the diversion.

Cars are being sent on an 18-mile alternative route recommended on the Highways England website sending drivers off the A120 at the Horsey Cross junction, along the B1035 through Tendring, and onto the B1033 to Weeley before joining the A133 to head to Colchester.

The A120 can then be rejoined at the crown Interchange the north of Colchester.

There are no reported injuries and Essex Police are not in attendance.

Highways England, who are responsible for the road, have tweeted saying: “The A120 in Essex is closed westbound, east of Colchester, between the B1035 Horsey Cross and the A133 Little Bentley.

“A vehicle has struck the barrier and there is a spillage of hydraulic fluid across the carriageway that requires cleanup, with crews on scene.”

