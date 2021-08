Published: 4:36 PM August 5, 2021

The A137 is currently closed after a crash involving a motorcyclist and a car

A motorcyclist has sustained a shoulder and leg injury as well as a broken collar bone after a crash with a car near Wherstead.

Police were called to the scene of the crash just after 2.35pm on the A137.

The road is currently closed and ambulance crews are at the scene.

No other injuries have yet been reported.