South side of Copdock roundabout CLOSED for emergency repairs following lorry crash

Recovery vehicles on scene at the site of an overturned lorry at Copdock interchange on Friday evening Picture: NSRAPT Archant

The south side of the Copdock roundabout remains closed this morning after a lorry crash last night which left the vehicle hanging off a bridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A lorry overturned on the bridge at Copdock roundabout. Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER A lorry overturned on the bridge at Copdock roundabout. Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER

A police spokesman confirmed the lorry was removed from the scene overnight but that traffic delays are expected as work takes place to repair the barrier.

This morning, Highways East tweeted that a diversion is in place at the roundabout to guide traffic around the scene.

They said: "A14 Eastbound at J55, the closure within the junction has been removed.

You may also want to watch:

"The south side of the roundabout remains CLOSED for emergency repair works to be carried out.

"A signed diversion will be in place."

The crash happened at around 5pm yesterday evening, Friday June 7, on the roundabout heading towards Colchester.

The road was closed by police as emergency services worked at the scene.

Police closed the road as they dealt with the overturned lorry at Copdock roundabout. Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER Police closed the road as they dealt with the overturned lorry at Copdock roundabout. Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the driver of the lorry was taken to hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

The incident caused traffic chaos around Ipswich, with gridlock for hours as far west as Great Blakenham and traffic queued up heading towards Colchester.