Paramedics at scene of two crashes on A14

The crash happened about 8.35am on the eastbound carrigeway of the A14, close to the Wherstead junction Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Paramedics and police are at the scene of two car crashes on the A14, one involving two Audis, causing tailbacks back to the A12 at Copdock.

Police were called to the scene about 8.35am on the eastbound carriageway of the A14, close to junction 56 with the A137 and Wherstead.

Traffic is queueing on the Copdock Interchange, eastbound on the A14 and eastbound on the A12 as a result.

One crash involved two Audis, while a second crash involved a Toyota and a Fiat.

It is not known which crash happened first or the extent of any injuries at the scene.

One lane is currently blocked and police are at the scene directing traffic. Recovery vehicles have been called to the scene.

The East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

According to the AA route planner traffic map, travelling past the crash will add about 20 minutes to commuters' journeys.