Lorry overturns on A14 roundabout

Single lorry accident on A140/A14 roundabout at around 9.45am Picture: NICK BERRY

A lorry has overturned on a roundabout at the junction of the A14 and A140, near Coddenham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Single lorry accident on A140/A14 roundabout at around 9.45am Picture: NICK BERRY Single lorry accident on A140/A14 roundabout at around 9.45am Picture: NICK BERRY

The lorry was travelling underneath the A14 at junction 51 at 9.50am when it overturned, landing on its side and cracking the windscreen.

It is not thought that the driver sustained any injuries, or that any other vehicles were involved.

Police and paramedics are currently at the scene

The eastbound slip road from the A140 to the A14 has been closed. and a diversion has been put in place.

Suffolk Constabulary have been approached for comment.

Two other cars can be seen parked at the scene of the incident.

In July last year, a lorry fell from the A14 onto a roundabout below at Claydon, just one junction from today's accident.

More: Lorry plunges from dual carriageway onto roundabout below.