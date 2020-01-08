Lane closed after collision on A14 causing long delays over Orwell Bridge

A rolling road block on the A14 has caused long delays over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND Archant

A lane is closed on the A14 causing long delays over the Orwell Bridge after a car and a lorry collided.

The police were called to reports that a car and a lorry grazed each other somewhere between junction 56 at Wherstead and junction 57 at Ravenswood on the eastbound carriageway shortly before 7am.

The driver of the car called Suffolk police saying that part of their car had fallen off onto the carriageway but that they were not sure where.

Offices carried out a rolling road block between the two junctions to make sure that all debris was cleared from the road.

They then found the car in question, which had ended up on a grass bank on the side of the road a mile before the off slip road at junction 57, Nacton and closed the inside lane.

The lane remains closed while officers wait for recovery of the vehicle.

Traffic is now tailing back on the A14 from Ravenswood for miles past junction 53 at north Ipswich due to the lane closure.

There are also long delays on the A12 and the A137 as well as Wherstead Road, London Road and Belstead Road.

Officers have said that the road block has been completed but that delays still remain. The outside lane of the road was also closed for a period of time but now appears to have reopened.

Drivers are reporting delays of up to an hour through the area.

Two fire crews have also been called to a vehicle fire within the traffic.