E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Lane closed after collision on A14 causing long delays over Orwell Bridge

PUBLISHED: 08:38 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:38 08 January 2020

A rolling road block on the A14 has caused long delays over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A rolling road block on the A14 has caused long delays over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Archant

A lane is closed on the A14 causing long delays over the Orwell Bridge after a car and a lorry collided.

The police were called to reports that a car and a lorry grazed each other somewhere between junction 56 at Wherstead and junction 57 at Ravenswood on the eastbound carriageway shortly before 7am.

The driver of the car called Suffolk police saying that part of their car had fallen off onto the carriageway but that they were not sure where.

Offices carried out a rolling road block between the two junctions to make sure that all debris was cleared from the road.

They then found the car in question, which had ended up on a grass bank on the side of the road a mile before the off slip road at junction 57, Nacton and closed the inside lane.

The lane remains closed while officers wait for recovery of the vehicle.

Traffic is now tailing back on the A14 from Ravenswood for miles past junction 53 at north Ipswich due to the lane closure.

There are also long delays on the A12 and the A137 as well as Wherstead Road, London Road and Belstead Road.

Officers have said that the road block has been completed but that delays still remain. The outside lane of the road was also closed for a period of time but now appears to have reopened.

Drivers are reporting delays of up to an hour through the area.

Two fire crews have also been called to a vehicle fire within the traffic.

Most Read

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Ipswich

The 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Jamestown Boulevard after walking from a shop in Rapier Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Scarred man accosts teenager on residential street

A 14-year-old boy has been accosted by a scarred man in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lorry overturns on A14 roundabout

Single lorry accident on A140/A14 roundabout at around 9.45am Picture: NICK BERRY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Ipswich

The 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Jamestown Boulevard after walking from a shop in Rapier Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Scarred man accosts teenager on residential street

A 14-year-old boy has been accosted by a scarred man in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lorry overturns on A14 roundabout

Single lorry accident on A140/A14 roundabout at around 9.45am Picture: NICK BERRY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Lane closed after collision on A14 causing long delays over Orwell Bridge

A rolling road block on the A14 has caused long delays over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Another Costa Coffee could be opening in the Ipswich area – bringing total to 14

Could a new Costa Coffee be opening in Ipswich? Picture: Clive Gee/PA Wire

Hospitals told to improve – but bosses say new rating ‘doesn’t reflect on merger’

Nick Hulme is chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust Picture: ARCHANT

Greggs staff savour £300 bonus as vegan sausage rolls broaden its appeal

Greggs in Upper Brook Street Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Katy Sandalls: What’s next for Tractor Girls after their historic FA Cup win?

Town Women players celebrate at the full time whistle as they beat Portsmouth 1-0 in the FA Cup third round Photo: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists