Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

PUBLISHED: 06:54 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 06:55 29 July 2019

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Paula Elizabeth Irvine 07971 313448

Part of the A14 is still closed after a lorry crashed off the road near Claydon and plunged onto a roundabout below.

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINEThe scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Suffolk police were called to the incident yesterday evening (July 28) shortly before 6.30pm to reports that a HGV had crashed through the safety barriers on the Suffolk road and fallen to a roundabout below.

Officers completely closed the eastbound carriageway of the A14 from junction 51 at Needham Market to junction 52 at Claydon while they dealt with the incident however, one lane has now reopened.

It is understood that the driver of the lorry has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Constabulary, said: "One lane of the A14 at junction 52 at Claydon is still closed while repair works on the barrier are carried out.

You may also want to watch:

"The road may need to be completely closed tonight for further works to go ahead.

"If the road does need to be closed a diversion will take drivers off at the slip road at junction 52, over the roundabout and then back on to the road via the joining slip road."

The lorry has now been recovered from the site.

A motorist said he was the second person on the scene and rushed to the lorry cab, where he found the driver injured but conscious.

He said the cab was badly damaged and may have required being cut apart by the fire service in order for medics to reach the driver.

Another witness said the lorry may have been taking aversive action to avoid a collision on the A14.

She said it did not appear that any other vehicles were involved when the lorry descended to the road below.

Most Read

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Residents ‘shocked’ at home evacuation after military grenades and chemicals found in property

The scene of the evacuation in Lowestoft. Photo: Mick Howes

Frustrations rise over ‘commonplace’ violence after latest teen stabbing

The 16-year-old boy was discharged from hospital following a stabbing in Kildare Avenue, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Residents ‘shocked’ at home evacuation after military grenades and chemicals found in property

The scene of the evacuation in Lowestoft. Photo: Mick Howes

Frustrations rise over ‘commonplace’ violence after latest teen stabbing

The 16-year-old boy was discharged from hospital following a stabbing in Kildare Avenue, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Could new music festival put Ipswich on the map?

Underline The Sky performing at The Smokehouse in Ipswich, which will be one of the venues for Sound City Ipswich. Picture: JODIE BURNS/BURNT OUT MEDIA

Will an Ipswich Witch be British speedway champion tonight? There is a chance!

Danny King gunning to win another British title at Belle Vue tonight Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘There have been a lot of lows... This club has given me the platform to perform to my potential’ – Garbutt on his Ipswich aspirations

Luke Garbutt takes evasive action at Notts County Picture Pagepix

Frustrations rise over ‘commonplace’ violence after latest teen stabbing

The 16-year-old boy was discharged from hospital following a stabbing in Kildare Avenue, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists