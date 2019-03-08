A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE Paula Elizabeth Irvine 07971 313448

Part of the A14 is still closed after a lorry crashed off the road near Claydon and plunged onto a roundabout below.

Suffolk police were called to the incident yesterday evening (July 28) shortly before 6.30pm to reports that a HGV had crashed through the safety barriers on the Suffolk road and fallen to a roundabout below.

Officers completely closed the eastbound carriageway of the A14 from junction 51 at Needham Market to junction 52 at Claydon while they dealt with the incident however, one lane has now reopened.

It is understood that the driver of the lorry has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Constabulary, said: "One lane of the A14 at junction 52 at Claydon is still closed while repair works on the barrier are carried out.

"The road may need to be completely closed tonight for further works to go ahead.

"If the road does need to be closed a diversion will take drivers off at the slip road at junction 52, over the roundabout and then back on to the road via the joining slip road."

The lorry has now been recovered from the site.

A motorist said he was the second person on the scene and rushed to the lorry cab, where he found the driver injured but conscious.

He said the cab was badly damaged and may have required being cut apart by the fire service in order for medics to reach the driver.

Another witness said the lorry may have been taking aversive action to avoid a collision on the A14.

She said it did not appear that any other vehicles were involved when the lorry descended to the road below.