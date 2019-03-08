Sunny

A14 REOPENED after oil spill closed westbound carriageway for four hours

PUBLISHED: 15:13 18 April 2019

The A14 was closed between Levington and Trimley St Martin. Picture: JERRY TURNER

The A14 was closed between Levington and Trimley St Martin. Picture: JERRY TURNER

Archant

The A14 has reopened after a four-hour closure due to a quater of a mile oil spill.

The road was closed westbound for hours between Levington and Trimley after a broken down car caused a diesel spill which covered the road.

The incident initially happened at around 11am and the police were in attendance to assist with the road closure.

The carriageway was shut between junction 58 at Levington and junction 59 at Trimley St Martin.

A car pulled over in a lay-by on the side of the road after driving along the road for a quarter of a mile with leaking oil.

Despite being parked, the car continued to leak oil onto the road.

Highways England officials attended and worked for several hours to treat the liquid, so that the road did not become dangerous for drivers.

The road was later reopened at 3pm by police after nearly four hours of closure.

Cars queued back several miles until they were released again.

