Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Lane blocked on A14 following two car crash

PUBLISHED: 10:37 11 March 2019

A14 Westbound Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 Westbound Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Commuters are experiencing long delays on the A14 following a two car crash that has left a man with head and neck injuries.

The incident happened shortly after 8.20am on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 near junction 52 at Claydon where two cars collided in the fast lane of the road.

An ambulance has been called to one casualty who is complaining of head, neck and chest injuries.

The lane is still blocked while recovery is organised to take one of the vehicles away.

There has also been a fuel spillage on the road and contractors have been called to clean the road.

Motorists are seeing delays back to junction 51 at Needham Market.

Suffolk police are advising drivers to avoid the area while the scene is cleared.

Most Read

Woman, 70, waits almost eight excruciating hours for an ambulance after breaking hip

Susan Key and her husband Roger. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Strong winds set to blast Suffolk and Essex – with gusts of up to 60mph

People are warned strong winds will hit the region throughout the first half of the week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ed Sheeran announces new opening act for Ipswich shows

Ed Sheeran announces another support act for his Ipswich homecoming gigs in August. Picture: GREG WILLIAMS

Man with ‘pair of tights on head’ robs Londis store at knifepoint

Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Haverhill. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Police launch new operation to combat knife crime

Suffolk Police is launching its week of action for Operation Sceptre. Left to right, Inspecter Shawn Wakeling and Sergeant Phil Lee. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Woman, 70, waits almost eight excruciating hours for an ambulance after breaking hip

Susan Key and her husband Roger. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Strong winds set to blast Suffolk and Essex – with gusts of up to 60mph

People are warned strong winds will hit the region throughout the first half of the week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ed Sheeran announces new opening act for Ipswich shows

Ed Sheeran announces another support act for his Ipswich homecoming gigs in August. Picture: GREG WILLIAMS

Man with ‘pair of tights on head’ robs Londis store at knifepoint

Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Haverhill. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Police launch new operation to combat knife crime

Suffolk Police is launching its week of action for Operation Sceptre. Left to right, Inspecter Shawn Wakeling and Sergeant Phil Lee. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ed Sheeran announces new opening act for Ipswich shows

Ed Sheeran announces another support act for his Ipswich homecoming gigs in August. Picture: GREG WILLIAMS

Ipswich Coroner’s Court evacuated while firefighters investigate ‘smell of smoke’

The coroner's court in Ipswich was evacuated following reports of a smell of smoke Picture: ARCHANT

Lane blocked on A14 following two car crash

A14 Westbound Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Tavis jury begins fourth day of deliberations in murder trial

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Chart-topping singer Dido heading to the Ipswich Regent

Dido Credit: Simon Emmett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists