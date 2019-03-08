Lane blocked on A14 following two car crash

Commuters are experiencing long delays on the A14 following a two car crash that has left a man with head and neck injuries.

The incident happened shortly after 8.20am on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 near junction 52 at Claydon where two cars collided in the fast lane of the road.

An ambulance has been called to one casualty who is complaining of head, neck and chest injuries.

The lane is still blocked while recovery is organised to take one of the vehicles away.

There has also been a fuel spillage on the road and contractors have been called to clean the road.

Motorists are seeing delays back to junction 51 at Needham Market.

Suffolk police are advising drivers to avoid the area while the scene is cleared.