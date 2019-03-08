E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Huge boat to cause delays on A14

PUBLISHED: 11:23 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 31 October 2019

Flat bed lorries hauling boats often have to navigate Ipswich's roads in order to reach the marina Picture: NS ROADS POLICING & FIREARMS UNIT

Flat bed lorries hauling boats often have to navigate Ipswich's roads in order to reach the marina Picture: NS ROADS POLICING & FIREARMS UNIT

NS ROADS POLICING & FIREARMS UNIT

A 59-tonne boat will be moved down the A14 in Suffolk, with police warning long queues are likely for drivers caught on the roads.

Suffolk Constabulary have advised motorists to expect delays on Friday November 1, as police escort an enormous boat across Suffolk to Ipswich.

The 5.25m-wide, 24.9m-long and 5.2m-high boat, weighing 59,000kg, will move from Fairline Board in Oundle to Ipswich Haven Marine in Key Street.

The route of the boat and the police escort is below:

- The boat starts on the A1303

- Over the Cambridgeshire/Suffolk border to Newmarket

You may also want to watch:

- The B1506

- Onto the A14

- Into Ipswich via the A1214

- Right onto the A137, West End Road

- Right onto Bridge Street before following local roads to the site

Police say delays can be expected along these routes.

No time for the journey has been given, but abnormal loads typically move after morning rush hour to avoid as much traffic as possible.

The junction of the A1214 and A137 may be most affected as the junction is close to London Road, Hadleigh Road, Handford Road and Yarmouth Road.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Beach Street boutiques, cafes and leisure plan submitted for Felixstowe seafront

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Beach Street boutiques, cafes and leisure plan submitted for Felixstowe seafront

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge accident causing miles of tailbacks

The traffic heading eastbound on the Orwell Bridge and the A14 is at a standstill for miles Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Boris Johnson in Suffolk today as election campaign gets under way

Boris Johnson is expected to visit Suffolk during a tour of East Anglia. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Second man charged with murder of Ipswich man Joe Pooley

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping. Two men have been charged with his murder Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Historic building on Ipswich waterfront set for major revamp – but not everyone is happy

No. 4 College Street, Ipswich, which is to be revamped. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

New card shop opening in Ipswich town centre

Cards Direct is opening a new store in Westgate Street in Ipswich town centre. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists