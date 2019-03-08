Huge boat to cause delays on A14

Flat bed lorries hauling boats often have to navigate Ipswich's roads in order to reach the marina Picture: NS ROADS POLICING & FIREARMS UNIT NS ROADS POLICING & FIREARMS UNIT

A 59-tonne boat will be moved down the A14 in Suffolk, with police warning long queues are likely for drivers caught on the roads.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Constabulary have advised motorists to expect delays on Friday November 1, as police escort an enormous boat across Suffolk to Ipswich.

The 5.25m-wide, 24.9m-long and 5.2m-high boat, weighing 59,000kg, will move from Fairline Board in Oundle to Ipswich Haven Marine in Key Street.

The route of the boat and the police escort is below:

- The boat starts on the A1303

- Over the Cambridgeshire/Suffolk border to Newmarket

You may also want to watch:

- The B1506

- Onto the A14

- Into Ipswich via the A1214

- Right onto the A137, West End Road

- Right onto Bridge Street before following local roads to the site

Police say delays can be expected along these routes.

No time for the journey has been given, but abnormal loads typically move after morning rush hour to avoid as much traffic as possible.

The junction of the A1214 and A137 may be most affected as the junction is close to London Road, Hadleigh Road, Handford Road and Yarmouth Road.