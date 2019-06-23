A14 closed following bridge incident

A stretch of the A14 has been closed by police Picture: GOOGLE Google

The A14 has been closed in both directions following concerns for the welfare of a member of the public on a bridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Constabulary closed the road at about 5.20am this morning, June 23, following reports of concern for the woman.

Police have temporarily closed the road in both directions between junctions Nacton and Seven Hills due to an incident on the bridge.

Felixstowe Road is also closed in both directions near Trinity Park, said the force.

-An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the incident had led to the Orwell Bridge closure. The bridge closed is between Nacton and Seven Hills. We apologise for the error and any misunderstanding