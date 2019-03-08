Partly Cloudy

A14 reopens following bridge incident

PUBLISHED: 08:10 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:10 23 June 2019

A stretch of the A14 was closed by police Picture: GOOGLE

Google

A stretch of the A14 has reopened after being closed in both directions following concerns for the welfare of a member of the public on a bridge.

Suffolk Constabulary closed the road at about 5.20am this morning, June 23, following reports of concern for the woman.

Police temporarily closed the road in both directions between the Nacton and Seven Hills junction due to an incident on the bridge over Felixstowe Road near the interchange.

A stretch of Felixstowe Road was also closed in both directions.

All roads have now reopened and the woman has been taken safely escorted from the bridge, said police.

-An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the incident had led to the Orwell Bridge closure. The bridge closed is between Nacton and Seven Hills. We apologise for the error and any misunderstanding

Comments have been disabled on this article.

