A14 car fire causes miles of tailbacks
PUBLISHED: 13:48 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:48 31 July 2020
Archant
A car fire on the A14 has caused miles of queueing traffic.
Suffolk police were called to the scene at 12:40pm after report of a car on fire on the eastbound carriageway for the A14, close to junction 52 at Claydon.
Two fire crews were also at the scene, one from Ipswich and another from Needham Market.
When they arrived they found a car fully alight, but all occupants of the vehicle were able to get out of the car before emergency services arrived.
The police spokesman said there were no reported injuries.
Both lanes were briefly closed before one lane was reopened, but traffic has built up back to junction 51 at Needham Market.
The fire was extinguished by 1.10pm.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue were approached for comment.
