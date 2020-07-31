E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

A14 car fire causes miles of tailbacks

PUBLISHED: 13:48 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:48 31 July 2020

The fire broke out on the offslip of the A14 at junction 52, near Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The fire broke out on the offslip of the A14 at junction 52, near Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A car fire on the A14 has caused miles of queueing traffic.

Suffolk police were called to the scene at 12:40pm after report of a car on fire on the eastbound carriageway for the A14, close to junction 52 at Claydon.

Two fire crews were also at the scene, one from Ipswich and another from Needham Market.

When they arrived they found a car fully alight, but all occupants of the vehicle were able to get out of the car before emergency services arrived.

The police spokesman said there were no reported injuries.

Both lanes were briefly closed before one lane was reopened, but traffic has built up back to junction 51 at Needham Market.

The fire was extinguished by 1.10pm.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were approached for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Huge plume of smoke seen over Ipswich as emergency services tackle fire in plant machinery

A fire has broken out at the docks in Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Family’s heartbreak as Kayden, 14, tragically takes own life a year after mum’s death

Kayden Cantlow (left) with his mum Michelle and his brother Francis. Picture: CANTLOW FAMILY

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Most Read

Huge plume of smoke seen over Ipswich as emergency services tackle fire in plant machinery

A fire has broken out at the docks in Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Family’s heartbreak as Kayden, 14, tragically takes own life a year after mum’s death

Kayden Cantlow (left) with his mum Michelle and his brother Francis. Picture: CANTLOW FAMILY

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Four accused of murdering Ipswich man face October trial

Joe Pooley's body was discovered in the River Gipping, near London Road, Ipswich, two years ago Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Warning issued as thunderstorms forecast for tonight

Thunderstorms are expected this evening in Suffolk and essex following the hottest weather of the year Picture: MARK HUNTER/CITIZENSIDE

Man accused of murdering wife at farmhouse due in court

A police cordon in place at the scene, in Barham. Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 car fire causes miles of tailbacks

The fire broke out on the offslip of the A14 at junction 52, near Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

School buys outdoor marquees for Covid-secure activities

Sidegate Primary School has bought new marquees, which will help provide Covid-secure activities when schools return in September. Picture: ACTIVE LEARNING TRUST