A14 car fire causes miles of tailbacks

The fire broke out on the offslip of the A14 at junction 52, near Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A car fire on the A14 has caused miles of queueing traffic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk police were called to the scene at 12:40pm after report of a car on fire on the eastbound carriageway for the A14, close to junction 52 at Claydon.

Two fire crews were also at the scene, one from Ipswich and another from Needham Market.

When they arrived they found a car fully alight, but all occupants of the vehicle were able to get out of the car before emergency services arrived.

The police spokesman said there were no reported injuries.

Both lanes were briefly closed before one lane was reopened, but traffic has built up back to junction 51 at Needham Market.

The fire was extinguished by 1.10pm.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were approached for comment.