Lane closed on A14 after car engulfed by flames

A vehicle has caught on fire on the A14 westbound near Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A vehicle fire on the A14 at Claydon has closed a lane of the carriageway.

Suffolk police were called to reports of the vehicle fire on the westbound carriageway of the A14 at around 12.05pm.

Two fire engines, one from Stowmarket and another from Princes Street, are currently at the scene of the vehicle fire which has closed lane one of the A14 at Claydon.

As of 12.20pm a police spokesman confirmed that the car fire had been put out and nobody was injured in the incident.

Lane one of the westbound carriage remains closed while the emergency services respond to the incident.

Stay with us for more on this breaking news story.