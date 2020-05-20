Driver taken to hospital A14 crash leaves one lane blocked
PUBLISHED: 11:09 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 20 May 2020
One lane of the A14 is blocked after a car collided with the central reservation near Claydon.
The crash was reported to Suffolk police about 9am today, May 20, with reports that a car travelling eastbound on the A14 had collided with the central reservation.
At the scene the police found a Honda Jazz and closed one lane of the road, causing traffic to slow as far back as junction 51 at Coddenham.
According to a police spokesman the driver of the car was taken to hospital by the East of England Ambulance Service with an injury to their eye, which was not thought to be serious.
The ambulance service have been approached for comment.
The lane of the A14 remains closed while police wait for a recovery vehicle to remove the car.
