Lorry hit broken down car before crashing from A14 overpass, police say

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE Paula Elizabeth Irvine 07971 313448

A lorry which dramatically crashed off the A14 onto a roundabout below struck an empty vehicle before plunging from an overpass, police have said.

Officers investigating the incident, which happened at around 6.30pm on Sunday on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 at Claydon, have released more information about the crash in an appeal for witnesses.

Emergency crews, including paramedics and firefighters, had rushed to the scene of the collision - which left the HGV driver in a serious but not life-threatening condition.

Detectives have now said that before the lorry smashed through crash barriers and plunged onto a roundabout below, it had collided with white Seat Leon which had previously broken down.

The car was empty but was pushed into the path of a white Ford Transit van, which it collided with.

The lorry then continued through the crash barriers and fell onto the road below - the B1113.

A police spokesman said: "The male driver of the lorry was taken to hospital and remains in a serious but not life-threatening condition. Nobody else is reported to have been injured as a result of the incident."

A motorist who said he was the second person on the scene rushed to the lorry cab, where he found the driver injured but conscious.

He said the cab was badly damaged and may have required being cut apart by the fire service in order for medics to reach the driver.

One lane of the A14 re-opened this morning but the other remains closed at this time.

Highways chiefs say that if it is still closed later on today, diversion routes could be put in place to take drivers off at the slip road at junction 52, over the roundabout and then back on to the road via the joining slip road.

Throughout the day, highways workers have been helping recovery teams to remove the lorry from the site and clearing away a spillage of approximately 500 litres of diesel.

The crash came a month after a lorry overturned at the Copdock junction and was left hanging over the A14 on June 4.

A crane was used to retrieve the vehicle, and firefighters rescued the driver who suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses to Sunday's collision should call police on 101, quoting CAD number 325 of July 28.