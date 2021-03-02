Work to resurface stretch of A14 finishes after weeks of traffic delays
- Credit: Highways England
Work by Highways England to resurface a stretch of the A14 from Claydon to Copdock has finished, bringing an end to miles of standstill traffic every day.
A contraflow system had been put in place over a five mile stretch leading to Ipswich, and beyond to the Port of Felixstowe — however a bottleneck of HGV and commuter traffic built up each day leading to delays back as far as Stowmarket.
There were some overnight closures as well as a diversion route through Sproughton.
Highways England regional director Martin Fellows said: “I am really pleased that this work has been completed ahead of schedule.
"To deliver a 5-mile resurfacing scheme with a contraflow in place in just four weeks is a fantastic achievement by everyone involved.
"The team also had to content with some of the lowest temperatures in the area in over 10 years which was no mean feat.
"I would also like to thank people in the area and passing through on essential journeys on the A14 for their patience while we carried out this crucial upgrade.”
The works, which ran from January 11, were part of a wider scheme to revitalise highways in serious need of resurfacing.
Highways England is now set to begin repairs to drainage systems from Claydon to the Whitehouse Interchange next week.
The work, to help alleviate flooding around the junctions, will start on March 8 and last 12 weeks.
It will be delivered under a mix of daytime lane closures and overnight closures, including some slip road closures and A14 eastbound closures at the junctions.