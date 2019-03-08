One lane of A14 closed as Audi and van crash

There are delays on the A14 westbound at Claydon after an Audi and a Vauxhall van were involved in a collision.

Unfortunately another #RTC has happened on @a14 westbound at Junc 52 #claydon



Traffic is being sent off the offslip and back on via the onslip



Please drive carefully#pleaseletpeoplein#drivetoarrive#PC1888 #PC109 #PC1563 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) October 8, 2019

The crash happened just after 1pm, just over a mile from a where a lorry with a blown-out tyre was causing earlier congestion.

Three fire engines were called to the scene from Princes Street, Ipswich and Stowmarket, although they were stood down shortly afterwards.

One person involved complained of neck pain and an ambulance was called.

The road had been closed while police dealt with debris, although lane two has since re-opened. Drivers are asked to take care and slow down when approaching the incident.

Traffic maps currently show queues heading back into Ipswich at junction 53 near Whitehouse Asda.

Emergency services remain on scene.