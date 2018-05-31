Breaking

A14 CLOSED near Ipswich after lorry jack-knifes following collision

Police closed the A14 near Nacton following a collision Stock image Picture: ARCHANT © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2014

Police have closed a stretch of the A14 following a collision between two HGVs.

The westbound carriageway of the road has been closed at junction 57 for Nacton, just before the Orwell Bridge, following the crash.

Police were called to the scene just after 6am.

A force spokesman said one of the HGVs had jack-knifed, blocking the road just beyond junction 57.

Traffic is being diverted off the A14 at the junction, said police.