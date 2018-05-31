E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

A14 CLOSED near Ipswich after lorry jack-knifes following collision

PUBLISHED: 06:17 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 06:42 21 January 2020

Police closed the A14 near Nacton following a collision Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Police closed the A14 near Nacton following a collision Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2014

Police have closed a stretch of the A14 following a collision between two HGVs.

The westbound carriageway of the road has been closed at junction 57 for Nacton, just before the Orwell Bridge, following the crash.

Police were called to the scene just after 6am.

A force spokesman said one of the HGVs had jack-knifed, blocking the road just beyond junction 57.

Traffic is being diverted off the A14 at the junction, said police.

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Need for 360-home village estate questioned by action group

The land off Howlett Way, Trimley St Martin, where 360 new homes could be built Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Owners ‘absolutely devastated’ as fun Alice-themed cafe closes

The Mad House cafe in Felixstowe has sadly closed its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy cyclist in collision with bus in Ipswich

A collision involving a bus and a cyclist is causing delays in Wherstead Road. Picture: GOOGLE

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Need for 360-home village estate questioned by action group

The land off Howlett Way, Trimley St Martin, where 360 new homes could be built Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Owners ‘absolutely devastated’ as fun Alice-themed cafe closes

The Mad House cafe in Felixstowe has sadly closed its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy cyclist in collision with bus in Ipswich

A collision involving a bus and a cyclist is causing delays in Wherstead Road. Picture: GOOGLE

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

A14 CLOSED near Ipswich after lorry jack-knifes following collision

Police closed the A14 near Nacton following a collision Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich primary school praised by Ofsted chief during ‘fantastic’ visit

Emelia and Lumen at Murrayfield Primary Academy, which has been recognised by the Ofsted chief inspector after its

Frost morning for Suffolk as overnight temperatures plummet

A frosty Felixstowe morning Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL

A chance for revenge, a potential top two clash and a trip to a stirring giant - Town’s crucial four game run, plus predictions

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town face Michael Appleton's Lincoln (bottom right), Paul Warne's Rotherham United (top left), Darren Ferguson's Peterborough (bottom left) and Phil Parkinson's Sunderland (top right) in their next four games. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Drink-driver returns seven months later to receive drug-driving ban

Edward Wilkes was over the limit for drink and drugs when pulled over last May Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists