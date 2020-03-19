E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police close one lane of A14 after oil spill

PUBLISHED: 20:42 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:42 19 March 2020

One lane of the A14 has been closed by Suffolk police following an oil spill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

One lane of the westbound A14 near Sproughton has been closed by Suffolk police following an oil spill.

Police were originally called to the scene at junction 54 around 6.50pm on Thursday, March 19.

A spokesman for the force said they were initially called to assist a broken down Landrover – although it later leaked oil.

Highways England crews have been despatched to the scene to clear the spillage.

Traffic in the area is coping well.

