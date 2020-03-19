Police close one lane of A14 after oil spill

One lane of the A14 has been closed by Suffolk police following an oil spill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

One lane of the westbound A14 near Sproughton has been closed by Suffolk police following an oil spill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#A14 J54 westbound entry slip, there are police on scene with a lane1 closure on the slip road for oil spillage- Please drive carefully when entering the A14 from j54. works crew are enroute . #Sproughton suffolk @NSRAPT — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) March 19, 2020

Police were originally called to the scene at junction 54 around 6.50pm on Thursday, March 19.

A spokesman for the force said they were initially called to assist a broken down Landrover – although it later leaked oil.

Highways England crews have been despatched to the scene to clear the spillage.

Traffic in the area is coping well.