A14 closed after serious motorcycle accident
PUBLISHED: 15:28 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 01 August 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
A stretch of the A14 has been closed at Felixstowe following a serious crash involving a motorcycle.
Officers from Suffolk police have closed the eastbound carriageway, between junctions 61 and 62, as a result of the collision, which happened shortly after 1.45pm.
The man riding the motorcycle has been taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries has not yet been confirmed.
A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed no other vehicles were involved in the collision.
A Highways England notice described the accident as “serious”.
A diversion route has been put in place, with drivers instructed to exit the Dock Spur Roundabout onto the A154, along Garrison Lane and Langer Road, until the Dock Gate Roundabout.
