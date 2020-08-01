E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
A14 closed after serious motorcycle accident

PUBLISHED: 15:28 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 01 August 2020

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A14 at Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A14 at Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A stretch of the A14 has been closed at Felixstowe following a serious crash involving a motorcycle.

Officers from Suffolk police have closed the eastbound carriageway, between junctions 61 and 62, as a result of the collision, which happened shortly after 1.45pm.

The man riding the motorcycle has been taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries has not yet been confirmed.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

A Highways England notice described the accident as “serious”.

A diversion route has been put in place, with drivers instructed to exit the Dock Spur Roundabout onto the A154, along Garrison Lane and Langer Road, until the Dock Gate Roundabout.

