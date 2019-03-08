Sunny

Oil spill closes A14 westbound at Levington

PUBLISHED: 13:07 18 April 2019

The A14 is closed between Levington and Trimley St Martin. Picture: JERRY TURNER

Archant

The A14 has been closed westbound at Levington after a broken down car caused an oil spill which covered the road.

The incident initially happened at around 11am and the police are now in attendance to assist with the road closure.

The carriageway is shut between junction 58 at Levington and junction 59 at Trimley St Martin.

A car has pulled over in a lay-by on the side of the road after driving along the road for a quarter of a mile with leaking oil.

Despite being parked, it is still leaking oil into the road.

Highways England officials are now in attendance and are advising drivers to exit the A14 at J59 and take the first exit to Trimley, continue to the roundabout and take the second exit onto High Road.

Continue along High Road to Link Road and turn left for Livington. At the Junction with Felixstowe Road turn left and continue along the A1156 to re-join the A14 at J58.

