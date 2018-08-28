Partly Cloudy

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

PUBLISHED: 08:50 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:00 21 January 2019

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Motorists are being warned to expect heavy traffic after officers were forced to close the A14 due to a broken down lorry.

Police were called at 8.15am on Monday morning with reports of a broken down lorry between Wherstead and Copdock.

The road is currently closed heading westbound from Wherstead (junction 56), while officers work to recover the vehicle.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the lorry is believed to be straddling two lanes, causing a near total blockage.

Traffic is also moving slowly in the eastbound direction, towards Ipswich, due to people rubbernecking.

