Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Motorists are being warned to expect heavy traffic after officers were forced to close the A14 due to a broken down lorry.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#A14 westbound is currently closed between junction 56 at Wherstead and 55 at Copdock due to a broken down lorry straddling both lanes, avoid the area if possible. #SuffolkRoads — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) January 21, 2019

Police were called at 8.15am on Monday morning with reports of a broken down lorry between Wherstead and Copdock.

The road is currently closed heading westbound from Wherstead (junction 56), while officers work to recover the vehicle.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the lorry is believed to be straddling two lanes, causing a near total blockage.

Traffic is also moving slowly in the eastbound direction, towards Ipswich, due to people rubbernecking.