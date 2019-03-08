Partly Cloudy

One lane reopens on A14 after crash involving Audi causes disruption

PUBLISHED: 09:04 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 06 June 2019

One lane on the westbound carriageway of the A14 has reopened after a crash involving three cars closed the road at Nacton near Ipswich.

Police were called shortly after 8am to reports that three vehicles had collided on the busy road.

The road was closed near junction 57 at Nacton while emergency services work at the scene but one lane has now reopened.

Tailbacks are now backing up to junction 58 at Seven Hills and long delays are expected.

The A12 is also congested at Foxhall.

The crash involved an Audi A4, a Vauxhall van and a Hyundai i30 and recovery for those vehicles is being organised.

A lane will remain closed on the A14 until the vehicles are removed.

Ambulance crews have been called and one person has been taken to hospital by paramedics with minor hand injuries.

Officers are advising drivers to avoid the area while the incident is dealt with.

