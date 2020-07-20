E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
A14 partially closed at Copdock interchange

PUBLISHED: 09:58 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 20 July 2020

Lane one of the A14 westbound is closed as a lorry has broken down. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A lorry has broken down on the A14 at the Copdock interchange and one lane is currently closed.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 7.30am to reports that a lorry had blown a tyre in the westbound carriageway of the A14.

Lane one of the A14 has been closed just past the interchange with the A12 while the vehicle waits for recovery and traffic is coping well.

