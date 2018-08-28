Rain

Updated

Lorry collides with fire engine on A14

PUBLISHED: 08:29 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:54 26 November 2018

The A14 is experienceing delays of up to 30 minutes between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: GREGG BROWN

The A14 is experienceing delays of up to 30 minutes between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: GREGG BROWN

A lorry collided with an off-duty fire engine while they queued behind a broken down Volkswagen Golf on the A14.

Police were called around 6.30am with initial reports of a broken down vehicle, a Volkswagen Golf, in one lane of the A14 eastbound, near junction 50 at Stowmarket.

Fire services and paramedics were called to the scene while police worked to move the car into a layby.

While traffic queued behind the breakdown, a Daf lorry collided with an off-duty fire engine heading for maintenance.

Traffic is still at a standstill and queues are now over four miles long heading to Ipswich.

Highways England have recommended taking alternative routes which has created long queues through nearby Needham Market.

There are no reports of any injuries to any drivers or passengers involved in the collision and police are waiting with the lorry before a recovery vehicle can move it.

Highways England, who are responsible for the main road, tweeted: “Traffic released in one lane on the A14 eastbound between J49 and J50 near Stowmarket following a collision between a HGV and car.

“One lane remains blocked, delays are building approximately 20 minutes above normal travel time.”

The is a breaking story and will be updated with the latest information.

