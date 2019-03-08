Partly Cloudy

Updated

Traffic slow on the Orwell Bridge following A14 collision

PUBLISHED: 08:46 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:01 22 May 2019

Traffic is queueing at J56 of the A14 this morning Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Traffic is queueing at J56 of the A14 this morning Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Archant

Police are at the scene of a collision between a pickup truck and a car on the Orwell Bridge this morning.

Officers were called at 8.20am to the eastbound carriageway of the A14 between junctions 56 and 57.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that there were no injuries as a result of the collision but that officers were still on the scene.

Highways England warned drivers to take care on approach to the area, but have moved both vehicles involved to the side of the road ad of 8.45am.

Traffic is expected to be heavy across the bridge and the A12 back to the Copdock roundabout for the morning commute.

