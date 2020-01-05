E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man dies after collision on A14

PUBLISHED: 06:57 05 January 2020 | UPDATED: 06:57 05 January 2020

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has died following a collision overnight on the A14.

Suffolk police were called to the A14 at Sproughton at around 11.15 on Saturday night following reports of a single vehicle collision.

On arrival they found one man dead at the scene.

The A14 was closed eastbound between J53 at Whitehouse and J55 at Copdock for over six hours following the collision.

Highways England put a diversion in place during the closure and re-opened the road at around 6am on Sunday.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

